Google Pixel 5 Leaked Hours Ahead Of Official Launch; Here Are The Details News oi-Vivek

Google is all set to launch two new 5G smartphones -- the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. Though there is no information on the availability of these smartphones in India. The Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 5G will also be the first set of smartphones from Google to support the 5G network.

Jon Prosser -- the guy majorly known for Apple leaks has now leaked the images of the Google Pixel 5 5G, and we are not surprised. The Pixel 5 5G looks a lot like the Pixel 4a, which was recently launched and is yet to be made available in India.

Google Pixel 5 Leaked Image

According to the image shared by Jon, the Pixel 5 looks much modern without a top or bottom chin. The device is expected to offer an FHD+ resolution AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is likely to be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass.

As per these images, the phone is likely to offer a higher screen-to-body ratio. At the back, the Pixel 5 has a dual-camera setup, possibly with a 12MP wide-angle and a 12MP telephoto lens, similar to the Pixel 4 XL.

The smartphone will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G SoC, the same chipset that powers the OnePlus Nord. It is interesting that Google is offering a mid-range 5G chipset instead of the flagship 800 series processor, probably to reduce the bill of materials. In terms of software, the device will run on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

The leak also suggests that the Pixel 5 will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and probably a plastic back panel. The base model of the Pixel 5 is expected to offer at least 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Just like every other Pixel smartphone, the smartphone is unlikely to support memory expansion.

Late night Pixel 5 leak, if you’re up. 👋 pic.twitter.com/Jtegn7x4iH — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 30, 2020

