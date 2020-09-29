OnePlus Nord N10 5G Tipped To Launch Right After OnePlus 8T News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus Nord will soon be getting a couple of different variants, including the OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone. We've heard plenty of reports about the other variants of the popular mid-range OnePlus smartphone. For all we know, the upcoming OnePlus Nord N10 5G could debut soon after the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Launch

The launch of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G was, in fact, confirmed by the company itself. Ahead of the debut, the official OnePlus Nord Instagram page posted an image with the tag #ComingSoon. We know that the OnePlus 8T is launching on October 13 in India. The new Nord N10 5G could likely launch a few weeks after that.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Expected Features

OnePlus Nord grabbed everyone's attention for its price tag and the features it shipped with it. Reports speculate the upcoming Nord variant could be cheaper than its predecessor. A few reports have even speculated the features the upcoming Nord N10 5G would pack.

Firstly, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is rumored to draw power from the Snapdragon 690 processor, one of the first chipsets in the 600 series to support 5G networking. 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage were speculated, but this could have multiple variants like the OnePlus Nord.

The smartphone was spotted with the codename Billie, which sports a 6.49-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, OnePlus is said to feature a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. It remains to see if the phone will ship Android 10 or Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: What To Expect

The pricing of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is still a mystery, but it's tipped to be lower than the OnePlus Nord. The exact launch date is also still under wraps, but it could right around the corner. Considering the well-received response of the OnePlus Nord, the new N10 5G variant could also be a hit in the Indian market. Those looking to buy the Nord, but have budget constraints can check out the upcoming OnePlus mid-range smartphone.

