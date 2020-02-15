Google Pixel 5 XL First Render Leaks News oi-Sayan Sarkar

Google Pixel 5 XL's first render leaks, while we are still awaiting the official date for the launch of the Pixel 4a. The leaked image suggests that the upcoming Pixel 5 XL will have an incredible design. This is one claim citing it as one prototype. Now going with the other two prototypes, the handset could sport square camera set-ups similar to the recently launched Pixel phones.

Elaborating further, the unique design shown in the render carries similar texture touch on both the rear glass and the frames, that could let users with a feeling of great uniformity while holding. The leaked image shows three sensors and out of them, one lens might be an ultra-wide. Other than that, there's no further news about the handset.

On the other hand, we have the Pixel 4a which has been in the news following its constant leaks and rumors. Going with the rumors, the handset will ship with a 5.7-inch OLED display with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution. It is expected to get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB RAM, and 64GB ROM options. It would sport a 12.2MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie sensor.

The handset might feature a USB Type-C port alongside a 3.5mm audio jack. It could also support the 5G connection. The price of the phone in India is expected to start from Rs. 39,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM, and it could launch on March 3, 2020. We could expect the handset to arrive in black and white colors.

We will acknowledge all these specifications of the Pixel 4a, only after the phone's official announcement. Until then, whatever information we get about the phone will be based on rumors.

