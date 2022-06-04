Google Pixel 5a Listed On Amazon For Rs. 31,350: Should You Buy? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google took the wraps off the Pixel 6a smartphone last month at the Google I/O 2022 keynote session. The company confirmed that the Pixel 6a will be launched in India but there is no confirmation on the launch date and pricing of the device. While we await the Pixel 6a, the company's previous-generation model - the Google Pixel 5a has made its into the country.

The Google Pixel 5a from the last year did not make its way into the Indian market so long. Now, the smartphone has been listed on the Amazon India website for Rs. 31,350. There are speculations that the Pixel 6a that went official for $499 could be launched in India under Rs. 40,000.

For those who are unaware, the Pixel 5a models sold in India right now via online retailers are imported models. Though these models are available with one-year seller warranty, there is no manufacturer warranty on these products. It remains unclear if Google will provide any sort of after-sale service on these devices.

Having said that, should you wait for the Pixel 6a to arrive in the country or buy the Pixel 5a. Let's take a look!

Should You Buy Pixel 5a?

Talking about the comparison between Pixel 6a and Pixel 5a, the latter features a 6.34-inch FHD+ OLED display with HDR support. It gets the power from a Snapdragon 765G processor alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. There is a 4680mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The other goodies onboard include a 12MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide secondary sensor and an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

On the other hand, the newly launched Google Pixel 6a bestows a relatively smaller 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with HDR support. It uses a Tensor chipset alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. There is a 4410mAh battery with fast charging support. The imaging aspects include s 12MP primary sensor, another 12MP ultra-wide secondary lens and an 8MP selfie camera.

Though the Google Pixel 6a does not bring a lot of upgrades as compared to the Pixel 5a, it uses a Tensor SoC, which is outdated. Having said that, you can buy the Pixel 5a if you want to experience better performance and save some money.

