Google Pixel 6 Pro Renders Leaked; Triple Cameras, Custom-Made Chipset At Helm

Google Pixel smartphones have their unique build and design, offering premium features with stock Android. This year, Google is tipped to launch the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro models. Now, tipster OnLeaks has revealed the complete CAD renders of the Google Pixel 6 Pro, giving us a complete idea of how the smartphone looks and functions.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Renders Revealed

OnLeaks has joined with Digit India to reveal the CAD renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 6A. Here, the tipster reveals that the new Pixel smartphone will pack a curved AMOLED display measuring 6.67-inch. Its pixel resolution and refresh rate are still under wraps. We do know that the smartphone will offer an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The CAD renders of the Google Pixel 6 Pro further reveals thin bezels with a slightly thin chin. One can expect to see a slightly thick camera bump as the smartphone thickness increases to 11.5mm near the rear cameras. Google seems to have done a bit of redesigning as one can spot the dual-tone design at the rear, where there's a horizontal stripe near the cameras.

The renders also reveal a lot more details about the Google Pixel 6 Pro's camera setup, which is the first device from the company to have triple cameras. Here, one can see the main wide-angle lens, the periscope telephoto shooter, and an additional camera lens whose function is still a mystery. Google has also included an LED flash and a couple of other sensors as part of the camera setup on the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Launch: What To Expect

The Google Pixel 6 Pro seems to pack many firsts. Reports reveal the smartphone will draw power from an in-house custom-made chipset. It could be an upper mid-range chipset as this is a Pro model. Reports also suggest the upcoming smartphone will include stereo audio with one speaker on top and another at the bottom.

One can expect a powerful battery with fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse charging support. The launch of the device is still under wraps. But with so many details out, the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the base model could launch sooner than expected.

