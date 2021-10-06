Google Pixel 6 Series Launch Confirmed For October 19: Everything You Should Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google has finally announced the launch date of the much-anticipated Pixel 6 series smartphones. The lineup comprising the standard Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will be launching at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) on October 19 at Pixel Fall Launch event. Both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are completely re-imagined Google phones that will be powered by the custom-developed chip, Tensor. Besides, the upcoming Google smartphones will also flaunt a new design.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Features We Know So Far

Starting with cameras, the upcoming smartphones will have a newly designed camera system. The standard model will come with a dual rear camera system, while the Pro model will feature triple rear cameras. The camera sensors on the both phones are said to include a 50MP Samsung GN1 main camera, a 12MP Sony IMX286 ultrawide camera, and the Pro model will have an additional 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto camera sensor with 4x zoom support.

Upfront, the Pixel 6 is likely to sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED flat display, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both models are said to have a punch-hole cutout to house the 12MP selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

Another interesting part of the new Google smartphones will launch with the Android 12 OS, pre-installed. Besides, the in-house processor of the smartphones is said to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. Other aspects could include a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging, connectivity options, and so on.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Expected Price

As per the leaked info, the Pixel 6 will start in Europe for EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,220), while the Pro model could start at EUR 899 (roughly Rs 77,874). Further, the standard model is said to come in Carbon, Fog, and light Orange colors, whereas the Pro variant might come in Silver, Gold, and Carbon color options.

Google Pixel 6 Series: Launching In India?

As of now, there is no word regarding the India launch. Besides, none of the Pixel 6 series smartphones have received any certification for the India launch. Additionally, the product listing on the company's official website of different regions had previously confirmed that markets like Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and others will be getting the Pixel 6 lineup.

So, there is a chance Google might skip the Pixel 6 series launch in India. However, Google is yet to confirm the same. So, we will suggest our readers to take this info as speculations.

