Google Pixel Launch Event Today: Here's How To Watch Livestream In India

Google is all set to launch the Pixel 6 series smartphones comprising the standard Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro tonight (October 19) at the Pixel Fall Launch event. Both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are the first phone to feature the custom-developed chip, Tensor.

Besides, the upcoming Google smartphones will also flaunt a new design, unique camera setup, and so on. Here's how to watch livestream in India and the expected features and price of the upcoming Google devices.

Google Pixel 6 Launch Event: How To Watch Livestream In India

Google Pixel 6 launch event will kickstart today (October 19) at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) which will be live-streamed through Google's official YouTube channel. You can also head over to the company's dedicated event page to watch the event. Further, you can watch the livestream directly from the video embedded below.

Google Pixel 6 Series Features We Know So Far

Google has already confirmed few features of the upcoming smartphones. Besides, several rumors and leaks have also given us an idea about what the upcoming smartphones have to offer. As above-mentioned, the Google Pixel 6 series will be powered by the Google's Tensor processor paired with the Titan M2 security chip.

Upfront, the standard model is said to feature a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pro model might come with a slightly larger 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. Also, both smartphones are rumored to sport the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Moreover, the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series is believed to run Android 12 OS and will also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. If rumors are to be believed, both the Pixel smartphones will have a 50MP primary sensor which is likely to offer 150 percent more light than the previous-generation Pixel smartphones.

Besides, there will be a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the other smartphones; however, the Pro model might have an additional telephoto lens with 4x zoom support. Additionally, both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are said to come with 5,000 mAh battery units with 30W wired fast charging support.

Also, the Pixel 6 is expected to support 21W wireless charging, while the Pro model might come with 23W wireless charging. Other aspects could include the Live Translation feature, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB onboard storage options.

Google Pixel 6 Series Expected Price

The Google Pixel 6 is expected to come with a starting price of EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,600) while the Pixel 6 Pro might carry a tag of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 78,500). Moreover, the Google Pixel 6 is said to be available in Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Story Black color options, while the Pro model could come in Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black color variants.

As of now, there is no info regarding India's launch of these smartphones. Besides, Google is also expected to showcase its foldable Pixel smartphone, a Pixel Watch, and so on at today's event.

