Google Pixel mid-range variants might be available

Google Pixel lineup is undeniably one of the most powerful smartphone lineups you can get in the market today. The Pixel 3 Duo is yet another example of the company's expertise in the technology. The Google Pixel 3 Duo not only packs some top-end hardware but also offer one of the best smartphone cameras. The Pixel lineup has always been on the pricier side which made it out of the reach for a certain percentage of the consumers. Now, it appears that this might not be the case going forward. Some latest reports suggest that the tech giant is working towards two new mid-tier Pixel smartphones which might make its way o the market in the coming period.

As per a report from Android Police, a teardown of ARCore 1.5 had revealed two new devices which are codenamed as 'Bonito' and 'Sargo' were spotted in the list of smartphones supporting Google's platform for mobile augmented reality. Considering that the previous models had similar 'naming convention' it is being speculated that these two devices are 'Google-made', this further nails the possibility of upcoming Pixel devices priced in the mid-budget segment.

A GFXBench listing last month has also showcased the device codenamed Bonito powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor. While the device codenamed 'Bonito' has appeared a number of times over the web, this is the first time that there is the mention of 'Sargo'.

Roland Quandt, a leakster from WinFuture.De, had earlier leaked the device which had the codename Bonito. Quandt had then revealed that Google is working towards a smartphone with Snapdragon 710 SoC and it was rumored to be Google's mid-range Pixel smartphone. Some earlier report had also suggested that Google is working towards a mid-range smartphone lineup which was codenamed 'Desire series' and were powered by Snapdragon's 700 and 600 SoC.

As of now, Google has not officially released any statement regarding the upcoming mid-range Pixel smartphones and it remains to be seen whether the tech giant will introduce any such mid-range Pixel lineup any time soon or not. We will keep you posted with the further information on the same, so stay tuned for more updates.