ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Google Pixel mid-range variants might be available

A GFXBench listing last month has also showcased the device codenamed Bonito powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Google Pixel lineup is undeniably one of the most powerful smartphone lineups you can get in the market today. The Pixel 3 Duo is yet another example of the company's expertise in the technology. The Google Pixel 3 Duo not only packs some top-end hardware but also offer one of the best smartphone cameras. The Pixel lineup has always been on the pricier side which made it out of the reach for a certain percentage of the consumers. Now, it appears that this might not be the case going forward. Some latest reports suggest that the tech giant is working towards two new mid-tier Pixel smartphones which might make its way o the market in the coming period.

    Google Pixel mid-range variants might be available

    As per a report from Android Police, a teardown of ARCore 1.5 had revealed two new devices which are codenamed as 'Bonito' and 'Sargo' were spotted in the list of smartphones supporting Google's platform for mobile augmented reality. Considering that the previous models had similar 'naming convention' it is being speculated that these two devices are 'Google-made', this further nails the possibility of upcoming Pixel devices priced in the mid-budget segment.

    A GFXBench listing last month has also showcased the device codenamed Bonito powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor. While the device codenamed 'Bonito' has appeared a number of times over the web, this is the first time that there is the mention of 'Sargo'.

    Roland Quandt, a leakster from WinFuture.De, had earlier leaked the device which had the codename Bonito. Quandt had then revealed that Google is working towards a smartphone with Snapdragon 710 SoC and it was rumored to be Google's mid-range Pixel smartphone. Some earlier report had also suggested that Google is working towards a mid-range smartphone lineup which was codenamed 'Desire series' and were powered by Snapdragon's 700 and 600 SoC.

    As of now, Google has not officially released any statement regarding the upcoming mid-range Pixel smartphones and it remains to be seen whether the tech giant will introduce any such mid-range Pixel lineup any time soon or not. We will keep you posted with the further information on the same, so stay tuned for more updates.

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue