Google Rummus tablet spotted on Geekbench with Android 7.1 Nougat

Google has recently launched its flagship devices, i.e, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL for the masses. Both the smartphone features top of the line features and packs one of the best cameras which you can get in any smartphone today. The tech giant had also unveiled the Pixel Slate alongside the Pixel 3 Duo at its launch event held in New York. Now, a new Google device has appeared in a Geekbench listing. The Google device spotted on Geekbench goes by the name 'Google Rummus" and surprisingly the device runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with 4GB of RAM.

The Geekbench listing is said to be first spotted by a tipster called Roland Quandt and apart from the Android 7.1 Nougat and 4GB RAM the device uses an older Intel Core m3-8100Y processor. Considering that the device is running an older version of Intel and Android it is being speculated that the device might be a dated version of the Pixel slate tablet. The rumor mill also suggests that the listed device might be a Pixel Slate with a lower price tag and it might soon make its way officially to the market.

Given the fact that the Pixel Slate tablet runs on Google's Chrome OS, the Geekbench listing for the mystery Google device does create confusion whether the device will be a variant of Pixel Slate or not. As of now, there is nothing much known about the listed device apart from the device's codename "Google Rammus". It is expected that some more details will be available regarding Google Rummus in the coming days.

To recall, the Pixel Slate sports a 12.3-inch LTPS LCD display with a faster refresh rate and a screen resolution of 3000 x 2000 pixels. The Pixel Slate tablet is powered by up to 8th Gen Intel processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For imaging, the Pixel 3 is equipped with an 8MP sensor both at the front and the rear panel. The front camera in the Pixel slate has got a wide field of view to capture group selfies and to make video calls.

