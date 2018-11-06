Google to soon bring a fix for Pixel 3 memory management bug

Google's new generation Pixel smartphones, i.e, the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL are no doubt one of the best available flagship smartphones available in the market. Both the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL are packed with top-notch hardware which allows the device to deliver a lag-free user experience. Both the smartphone also sport the best smartphone camera which you can get in the market today. The Pixel 3 XL comes with an oddly big notch which sometimes hampers the viewing experience and we haven't been much a fan of this notch. While the smartphones pack a powerful set of hardware and feature a number of users had already started complaining about the bugs and glitches which they are experiencing with the new generation Pixel 3 Duo. It's only been a few weeks since the launch if the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL and the reports of the bugs and other issues have started appearing on various social media platforms which is a bit concern considering the enormous price tag which the flagship devices carry.

One of the major concerns which are affecting the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users is the devices' inability to carry on with multitasking effectively. It is being reported that the major issue which the users with which the users are affected are that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are unable to run more than a few apps simultaneously, which is a bit annoying.

According to a report from 9TO5Google, the tech giant has reportedly acknowledged the issue and has assured that it is working towards a fix for the same. Google has confirmed that it will be rolling out the fix for this issue in the coming weeks. As of now, the company has not shared any specific information as to what caused the new generation Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL malfunction. Some users also believe that this bug can be fixed on a software level and doesn't require any hardware-centric fix.

It did come as a surprise for most of us when Google decided to use a 4GB RAM for the flagship devices instead of a higher RAM. This could be the primary reason for the device's incapability to carry on with the multitasking without any lags. This further raises concern whether this issue will be fixed with just a software update. Though, Google believes that it will bring a fix to prevent the premature shutdown of apps running in the background.

As of now, there is no specific timeline released by Google for the rollout of the fix for this issue. It is expected that the new generation Pixel devices will receive the fix by December 2018. It remains to be seen what approach will Google follow too resolve this issue. We will keep you posted with the further information on the same, so stay tuned with us for more updates.