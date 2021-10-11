Google Pixel Pass Subscription Service Tipped; What Is It & Is it Coming To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Pixel 6 smartphone prices were just leaked. However, it won't be arriving in India. That said, Google might have something new and exciting lined up. According to recent reports, Google might be working on Pixel Pass, which is quite similar to the Apple One subscription plan. The upcoming Google Pixel Pass could be limited to certain regions before a wider rollout.

What Is Google Pixel Pass?

Reporter M Brandon Lee claims to have gathered documents that suggest Google is working on a new subscription plan that would be bundled with the new Google Pixel 6 smartphone. Users will have a monthly fee that would include Pixel 6's extended warranty along with several Google services.

For instance, the Pixel Pass might include Google One, Play Pass, YouTube Music/Premium subscription, and more. Plus, buyers could attach the Pixel Pass to the Google Fi network. The search giant might even offer a different version of Pixel Pass for those who choose another network carrier.

Google Pixel Pass Price

The leaked document further suggests the price range of the upcoming Pixel Pass. However, it's presently going to be limited to the US market only and might next expand to the European market. Here, the Pass might be priced between USD 849 to USD 1099 for a yearly subscription. To note, the Apple One subscription starts from Rs. 195 for a monthly subscription.

Google will have multiple benefits with the Pixel Pass bundled with the new Pixel 6 smartphone. For one, the company will get a recurring revenue instead of a single, one-time sale with the Pixel smartphone.

Google Pixel Pass In India: Will It Work?

Presently, the Apple One subscription is available in India and it bundles a wide range of Apple services into one. iPhone or MacBook users can try the Apple One subscription for free before making a subscription purchase. That said, the number of Indian users subscribing to a paid service is relatively low.

Moreover, Google Pixel high-end phones like the Pixel 6 don't even make it to the Indian market. This relatively puts Pixel users in the country to a mere few. On the other hand, if Google introduced a subscription plan bundled with any Android phone, now that might work!

