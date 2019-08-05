Google Pixel Voiceless Emergency Operator Services To Help Users With Speech Impairment News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google Pixel, the first premium smartphone lineup was introduced back in 2016. The latest series by the company is the Pixel 3a which is an affordable series compared to the previous ones. Google rolls out new features and updates consistently for its smartphones. In the latest developments, the company has announced a new feature for the Pixel devices which will come handy for users with special needs in emergencies.

Google Pixel Voiceless Emergency Operator Services:

The new feature announced for the Pixel smartphones will allow the users with speech impairment during an emergency. The voiceless emergency operator option will allow them to contact the police, fire brigade, and get medical attention.

It is worth noting that this service doesn't require an active data connection. After the service is active, users will get an option to contact an emergency operator directly. The Pixel handset will get the options: 'Medical', 'Fire', or 'Police' which can be selected depending on the emergency.

Pual Dunlop, Google's Product Manager quoted, "The feature would first reach Pixel phones and would later be rolled out to other Android phones as well." He further added "Your location, which comes from your phone's GPS, is often already shared with the operator when you make a 911 call. This new feature provides similar location information through the automated voice service, along with the caller's plus code, which is another reliable way to help emergency services accurately locate them,"

This indicates Google's plan of expanding this feature to Android smartphones in the coming days. While the company has not revealed any plans to make this feature available in the global markets, it is expected in the US over the next few months.

Our Thoughts:

Google is at the forefront when it comes to software bound features and has a strong hold in AI technology. The Pixel series is popular for its single-lens camera which is rich with features and can give a hard time to multiple-lens smartphones in the market.

The latest feature addresses a serious concern and will undoubtedly be useful during emergencies. The real-life usage is yet to be tested and we expect it to available for global markets in the coming days.

