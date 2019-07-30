Security Bug Lets Millions Apply For Google CEO Post On Company's LinkedIn page. News oi-Karan Sharma

Everyone on LinkedIn gets flabbergasted when they saw the post of Google CEO Sundar Pichai is vacant. After witnessing this vacancy millions of people applied for the position which is a dream job for almost everyone on this planet.

But later it was revealed that the job posting for Google CEO was fake and it was posted by Michel Rijnder who is a recruiter from the Netherlands. According to him, it was a security bug allow anyone to post an official-looking job from company's LinkedIn Handel.

To post a job listing on Microsoft-owned LinkedIn users need to pay a certain amount, or they should be a premium account holder. But Rijnder claims that he has not spent a single penny for posting job offering for new CEO of Google or replacement for Sundar Pichai.

Looking at Rijnder's job post some LinkedIn users have commented, "Applying to be CEO of Google on LinkedIn. Sundar's been doing a great job so far. $GOOG Q2 earnings were strong, so a little strange to see this opening".

LinkedIn has also reverted to Rinder saying, "Thank you Michel Rijnders for bringing this to our attention. We've removed the posting and we're resolving the issue that allowed this post to go live. LinkedIn is a place for real people to have real conversations about their careers".

In its clarification, LinkedIn said that this is not a platform for fake jobs. The company will make sure that it will stop fraudulent jobs from reaching out to users with the help of automated technology. This will help users to report a face and suspicious job posting.

According to the reports, the company has fixed the issue which was caused by a bug. This bug was responsible for allowing users to edit the company after a job had already been posted. However the problem has been resolved, and the company ensures that this type of fraudulent will not be accepted.

