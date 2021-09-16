Google Tensor Processor Specifications Leaked: World's First Mobile Processor With Dual Cortex-X1 Cores? News oi-Vivek

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, powered by the in-house Tensor processor in the coming weeks. The Tensor SoC is the first mobile processor from Google, which was said to be derived from the Samsung Exynos.

However, according to a report from XDA Developers have spilled some beans. The Tensor chipset, powering the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro has two high-performance cores based on ARM Cortex-X1 with a peak CPU clock speed of 2.802GHz.

Google Tensor SoC CPU Specifications

Additionally, the CPU has two medium-performance cores based on ARM Cortex-A76 with a peak clock speed of 2.253GHz. Lastly, there are four efficient cores, based on ARM Cortex-A55 with a peak CPU clock speed of 1.80GHz.

Looking at the CPU core arrangements, the Tensor SoC from Google is a lot different from the Exynos 2100 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, as these two processors have just a single high-performance CPU core based on the ARM Cortex-X1 architecture.

Not just that, the medium performance cores on the Exynos 2100 are based on the ARM Cortex-A78 architecture, while the Tensor is using ARM Cortex-A76 architecture, probably to cut down the power consumption.

The same report suggests that the Tensor SoC will have the ARM Mali-G78 GPU, identical to the Exynos 2100, powering the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of smartphones in some markets with a peak clock speed of 848MHz. As of now, there is no information on the number of GPU cores, hence, it will be difficult to determine the performance of this graphics unit.

Tensor SoC Networking And Multimedia Capability

Coming to the wireless networking aspects, the Tensor processor is confirmed to come with a modem codenamed "g5123b", similar to the Exynos 5123. This model is capable of offering Wi-Fi6E along with 5G capabilities. As per the RAM, the Tensor processor will have LPDDR5 RAM along with UFS storage.

Additionally, the Pixel 6 Pro with the Tensor processor is confirmed to feature Google's AV1 decoder, which is hardware-accelerated by the Tensor cores. This is capable of decoding AV1 4K videos with up to 60fps and if the video is in the HEVC format, it can decode 4K videos with up to 120fps or 8K videos at 30fps.

