Is Google Tensor Rebranded Samsung Exynos Processor? News oi-Vivek

Google has received a lot of appreciation after it showcased the Pixel 6 series of smartphones. The primary reason for the recognition of the Pixel 6 series of smartphones is the fact that these are the first set of devices from Google to use an in-house processor -- Google Tensor.

Google Tensor is the first custom silicon from the global search engine giant. This is a custom processor, similar to the Apple A14 Bionic. It is speculated that, with an in-house processor, the Pixel 6 series of smartphones are likely to get extended software support, just like the Apple iPhones.

Google Tensor Might Just Be A Rebranded Samsung Exynos Processor

Samsung is one of the major global smartphone brands that use a custom in-house Exynos processor. The company is likely to announce the Exynos 2200, which also goes by the internal name Whitechapel. Do note that, the Google Tensor is also known as Whitechapel.

According to a publication named Galaxyclub, the Google Chapel is nothing but a rebranded Exynos 2200 processor. The Exynos 2200 is the first mobile processor speculated to launch with AMD's RDNA2 GPU. Hence, the Google Tensor might also come with the RDNA2 GPU. This means the Tensor SoC will have one of the most powerful graphics cards on a smartphone chipset.

Given the recent development between Google and Samsung, where, the brands have combined resources to develop WearOS, these speculations might just be true. The Exynos 2200 is expected to be a performance powerhouse, hence, we could expect the same with the Google Tensor.

Google Tensor Features

As confirmed by Google, the Tensor processor has the best possible security as it uses a security core and Titan M2. Besides, the processor is also said to have next-generation AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) to improve the camera capabilities on the Google Pixel 6 series of smartphones.

Considering the speculations, the Google Tensor is a flagship processor, hence we could expect the performance of the Tensor SoC similar to the A14 Bionic and the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. Besides, the Tensor processor is likely to offer connectivity features like 5G, WiFi 6, and the latest version of Bluetooth.

Best Mobiles in India