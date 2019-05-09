ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Google to add incognito mode to Maps and search app

    Sundar Pichai announced to add incognito mode to Maps and search app soon. All you need to know.

    By
    |

    Google at its annual conference the search giant has made a series of announcements this year. The company has also introduced products and features which ensure customers' to control their own data and privacy. Sundar Pichai, Google CEO has announced during the I/O developers conference that the company is planning to introduce incognito mode to its Maps and search app which enhance the privacy of the customers.

    Google to add incognito mode to Maps and search app

     

    "We strongly believe that privacy and security are for everyone, not just a few," said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

    Pichai didn't waste a lot of time talking about this feature it was just a part of the privacy-related update. However, Gizmodo manages to get a screenshot which reveals the interface of Google Maps with a toggle switch to enable and disable incognito mode. This feature will work similarly to Chrome and YouTube.

    Basically, with the incognito mode, your search and travel will not be saved in the history. So you can keep your location searches and travel data secret.

    Pichai has not mentioned any specific date for the time frame to release this new feature. We can expect this new feature going live very soon. The mode is also going to arrive for the search app sometime later this year. You can still use the incognito mode on Google search if you are using Chrome browser.

    Read More About: google Google Maps app news
    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue