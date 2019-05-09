Google to add incognito mode to Maps and search app News oi-Karan Sharma Sundar Pichai announced to add incognito mode to Maps and search app soon. All you need to know.

Google at its annual conference the search giant has made a series of announcements this year. The company has also introduced products and features which ensure customers' to control their own data and privacy. Sundar Pichai, Google CEO has announced during the I/O developers conference that the company is planning to introduce incognito mode to its Maps and search app which enhance the privacy of the customers.

"We strongly believe that privacy and security are for everyone, not just a few," said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Pichai didn't waste a lot of time talking about this feature it was just a part of the privacy-related update. However, Gizmodo manages to get a screenshot which reveals the interface of Google Maps with a toggle switch to enable and disable incognito mode. This feature will work similarly to Chrome and YouTube.

Basically, with the incognito mode, your search and travel will not be saved in the history. So you can keep your location searches and travel data secret.

Pichai has not mentioned any specific date for the time frame to release this new feature. We can expect this new feature going live very soon. The mode is also going to arrive for the search app sometime later this year. You can still use the incognito mode on Google search if you are using Chrome browser.