    GPU Turbo 3.0 Now Available For Huawei and HONOR Smartphones

    By
    |

    Huawei recently started rolling out the EMUI 9.1 update for its flagships and HONOR smartphones across the globe. Now, the company has released the same update for mid-tier and budget smartphones as well. The EMUI 9.1 update is based on Android 9 Pie OS, and it introduces a lot of new features with performance enhancements.

    GPU Turbo 3.0 Now Available For Huawei and HONOR Smartphones

     

    One of the noticeable features introduced on the EMUI 9.1 update is the GPU Turbo 3.0. The new feature enhances the GPU performance of the smartphone using AI and software tweaks. Besides, this feature is also expected to improve the overall gaming performance of select Huawei smartphones.

    How Do GPU Turbo 3.0 Works?

    Huawei claims that the GPU Turbo 3.0 not only enhances the gaming performance of a device but, it also trims down power consumption by 10 percent. The new functionality is also said to reduce the frame drops while playing heavy games like PUBG, Fortnite, and others.

    Similar to the GPU Turbo, companies like OnePlus and Xiaomi also offers gaming performance-enhancing modes like Fnatic Mode and Game Turbo Mode.

    List of Smartphones That Supports GPU Turbo 3.0

    • Huawei P30 Lite
    • Huawei P20 Lite
    • Huawei Nova3i
    • Huawei Y9
    • Huawei Mate 20 Pro
    • Huawei P30 Pro
    • HONOR 20
    • HONOR 20 Pro

    Similarly, the company has partnered with a bunch of game developers to optimize the games and make them GPU Turbo 3.0 ready. Popular games like PUBG, Fortnite, Real Racing 3, Into the Dead 2, PES2019, Subway Surfers, Arena of Valor, among others will be benefitted after the new feature.

    If you own any of the above-mentioned smartphones, then, you can download update the software from the settings menu and experience the latest GPU Turbo 3.0 feature.

    Our Opinion On The GPU Turbo 3.0

    It is good to see that Huawei is introducing features like GPU Turbo for the entry-level and mid-tier smartphones. As these smartphones come with a mid-tier chipset, and these software tweaks are likely to improve the overall gaming performance of these smartphones.

     

    It is important for Huawei to make their products more meaningful, especially after the US trade ban fiasco, where, the company was stopped (now the ban has been lifted) from doing business with US-based companies.

    huawei emui news samrtphones gaming
    Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
