Just In
- 14 min ago Xiaomi Mi A3 Launch Today At 6:30 PM - Expected Price And Specifications
- 47 min ago Vivo S1 With Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official Globally, Expected Soon In India
- 1 hr ago New Samsung Galaxy A Series Smartphones Spotted On Bluetooth SIG
- 1 hr ago Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India Launch Live Stream: How To Watch Redmi K20, K20 Pro Launch Event
Don't Miss
- News In case of an order not favourable, is ICJ ruling binding on Pakistan?
- Finance Foreign Currency Bonds: Should The RSS Oppose It?
- Sports After India filled up their middle-order in WC with keeper-batsmen, we still say that IPL does our cricket all good?
- Lifestyle World Emoji Day 2019: The Most Popular Emojis And Their Meanings
- Movies Priyanka Chopra On Sophie Turner's 'Game Of Thrones' Emmy Nomination: 'Incredibly Proud Of You'
- Travel Chandrashila trek: Lose yourself, be awestruck.. such is the majestic view from summit
- Automobiles Ford India, Mahindra To Oversee International Markets Group — Cater For 100 Emerging Markets
- Education #SelfiewithGuru: A Campaign To Mark The Occasion Of Guru Purnima 2019
GPU Turbo 3.0 Now Available For Huawei and HONOR Smartphones
Huawei recently started rolling out the EMUI 9.1 update for its flagships and HONOR smartphones across the globe. Now, the company has released the same update for mid-tier and budget smartphones as well. The EMUI 9.1 update is based on Android 9 Pie OS, and it introduces a lot of new features with performance enhancements.
One of the noticeable features introduced on the EMUI 9.1 update is the GPU Turbo 3.0. The new feature enhances the GPU performance of the smartphone using AI and software tweaks. Besides, this feature is also expected to improve the overall gaming performance of select Huawei smartphones.
How Do GPU Turbo 3.0 Works?
Huawei claims that the GPU Turbo 3.0 not only enhances the gaming performance of a device but, it also trims down power consumption by 10 percent. The new functionality is also said to reduce the frame drops while playing heavy games like PUBG, Fortnite, and others.
Similar to the GPU Turbo, companies like OnePlus and Xiaomi also offers gaming performance-enhancing modes like Fnatic Mode and Game Turbo Mode.
List of Smartphones That Supports GPU Turbo 3.0
- Huawei P30 Lite
- Huawei P20 Lite
- Huawei Nova3i
- Huawei Y9
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei P30 Pro
- HONOR 20
- HONOR 20 Pro
Similarly, the company has partnered with a bunch of game developers to optimize the games and make them GPU Turbo 3.0 ready. Popular games like PUBG, Fortnite, Real Racing 3, Into the Dead 2, PES2019, Subway Surfers, Arena of Valor, among others will be benefitted after the new feature.
If you own any of the above-mentioned smartphones, then, you can download update the software from the settings menu and experience the latest GPU Turbo 3.0 feature.
Our Opinion On The GPU Turbo 3.0
It is good to see that Huawei is introducing features like GPU Turbo for the entry-level and mid-tier smartphones. As these smartphones come with a mid-tier chipset, and these software tweaks are likely to improve the overall gaming performance of these smartphones.
It is important for Huawei to make their products more meaningful, especially after the US trade ban fiasco, where, the company was stopped (now the ban has been lifted) from doing business with US-based companies.
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,990
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
19,999
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,499
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,490
-
17,999
-
28,990
-
13,999
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
76,999
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800