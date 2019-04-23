ENGLISH

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets stable EMUI 9.1 firmware with GPU Turbo 3.0 and more

    The update is being rolled out for the users in China and it carries a firmware build EMUI 9.1.0.116.

    Last year in October, the Chinese tech giant Huawei announced its flagship Mate 20 smartphone lineup. Huawei introduced Mate 20 Pro and the standard Mate 20 smartphone in this lineup. With a quad-camera setup and a flagship Kirin 980 chipset, the Mate 20 Pro is one of the best premium smartphones available in the market today. Since its official launch, the Mate 20 Pro has received a couple of updates improving its performance. Now, Huawei is rolling out another firmware update for the Mate 20 Pro smartphone.

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets stable EMUI 9.1 firmware with GPU Turbo 3.0

     

    The company is rolling out a stable EMUI 9.1 update for the Mate 20 Pro smartphone. The update is being rolled out for the users in China and it carries a firmware build EMUI 9.1.0.116. It comes with a hefty file size of 4GB. Notably, the same update is also released for the Mate 20 X (AL00) smartphone.

    Coming to the changelog, the update introduces a GPU Turbo 3.0 mode along with optimized HiVoice which is a voice assistant feature by the company. Following the update, the Huawei Mate 2 Pro will now support motion sensing games. The device also gets a PC continuity feature an incoming call videos feature for contacts.

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications:

    The flagship Huawei Mate 20 Pro packs an OLED display panel that measures 6.39-inch in size offering a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. The notch on top is a standard one and not a waterdrop notch. The notch packs a 24MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera setup comprises of a triple-lens module with a 40MP (f/1.8) lens, a 20MP (f/2.2) sensor, and an 8MP lens.

    The device is backed by a Kirin 980 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It ships with Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI skin on top. There is a 4200mAh battery unit powering the smartphone.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2019
