Grab Nokia 6.1 for as low as Rs. 6,999 on Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The Finnish smartphone giant HMD Global launched the mid-range Nokia 6.1 last year in India. The Android One backed smartphone was launched with a starting price tag of Rs 16,999 in the country and has received a couple of price cuts in India. Last month, the Nokia 6.1 had received a price cut of Rs 2,000 in the market. Now, the price of the device has been axed once again and is now selling with a sub 10K price tag.

Nokia 6.1 price discounted price:

The Nokia 6.1 was launched with 3GB RAM for Rs 16,999. The company introduced the 4GB RAM variant a bit later which was priced at Rs 18,999. The device was selling for Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM after the price cut last month. The 4GB RAM variant was retailing for Rs 11,999.

Now, the 3GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.1 can be purchased for just Rs 6,999. This is the price of the black color option. The same variant which comes in blue color option can be purchased for Rs 8,999. On the other hand, the Nokia 6.1 with 4GB RAM is available for purchase at Rs 10,685. The smartphone is selling with this discounted price on the e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Users making the purchase using an Axis Bank Buzz cards will get an additional five percent discount. There is also an instant five percent discount if one opts for EMI options via Axis Bank credit or debit cards. One can also go for EMI starting at Rs 355 per month. Interested users can head to Flipkart.com and grab the Nokia 6.1 at its lowest price ever.

Just to recall, HMD Global has officially announced a new entry-level Nokia 4.2 smartphone in the Indian market. The latest entrant comes with a price tag of Rs 10,990 and offers a dual-camera setup, a compact display, and other features. The smartphone packs a Snapdragon 439 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable up to 400GB via microSD card.

