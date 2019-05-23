Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus available at up to Rs. 2,500 discount News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu This could be the right time to buy any of these Nokia smartphones.

Lately, HMD Global has been providing discounts and offers on many Nokia smartphones. It has been launching many new phones such as the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 in the country and is also expected to bring the Nokia 9 PureView flagship smartphone to the country.

Last week, the company hosted a one-day Nokia Phones Fan Festival on May 13 and provided discounts on select smartphones. Recently, it was announced that the one-day dale will also be hosted in the country once again on May 24 providing discounts on a slew of offerings including Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocoo, Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Now, a report by NokiaPowerUser claims that the company is selling two of its affordable devices - Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus with attractive discounts via online retailers. Let's take a look at the discounts from here.

Nokia 6.1 Plus discount

As per the report, the Nokia 6.1 Plus priced at Rs. 15,990 is now available at a discounted cost of Rs. 13,449. This means that there is a discount of Rs. 2,541 on Amazon. This is the pricing of the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space variant of the Nokia smartphone in Black. The White color variant is still listed for Rs. 14,799.

Nokia 5.1 Plus discount

When it comes to Nokia 5.1 Plus, the device is available at a considerable discount of Rs. 10,599 instead of its usual selling price of Rs. 13,199. This is a 19% discount on the smartphone. This discount is applicable only on the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space.

If you were looking forward to purchase a Nokia smartphone, then this could be the right time to buy it. Given that both the affordable devices are available at attractive discounts, will you buy one of them right now? Do let us know via the comments section below.