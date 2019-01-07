Nokia 6.1 Plus offline sales debuts for Rs. 15,499

When HMD Global launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus in India in 2018, it was launched as an online exclusive smartphone. Notably, the device is priced at Rs. 15,999 and was available via both Flipkart and the official Nokia online store so long. However, it looks like the offline availability of the smartphone has debuted in the country without much fanfare.

Now, a report by 91mobiles citing retail sources suggests that the offline availability of the Nokia 6.1 Plus has debuted in the country. Going by the report, the Nokia smartphone is available via offline stores across the country for Rs. 15,499. The offline price appears to be Rs. 500 less than the online pricing of the smartphone. And, it will be available in three colors - White, Black and Blue.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a glass sandwich design and a notch on top of it. The display is a 5.8-inch IPS LCD panel with a FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage capacity. The default memory capacity can be expanded further using a microSD card.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, this smartphone belongs to the Android One program and receives timely updates. It is also expected to get the Android Pie update sometime soon.

For imaging, there is a dual camera module at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor along with LED flash. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and AI features as well. The connectivity aspects of this smartphone include dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well on the Nokia smartphone. The device gets the power from a 3060mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 technology.