Nokia 4.2 goes official for Rs 10,990: These budget Android smartphones might take the heat Features oi-Harish Kumar

Nokia is in news yet again for its latest entry-level model so-called, Nokia 4.2. Priced at Rs. 10,990, the device can be one of the best options to rely on- for amazing multitasking due to a couple of special features. With these all aspects, it has been posing threat over other budget-friendly Android smartphones. However, you can consider these handsets if you are looking for alternatives.

Nokia 4.2 supports great built and design, the newest OS which ensures fuss-free performance, and good rear camera setup which has a couple of amazing features like autofocus as well as phase detection. The handset looks great for some users who need larger space to maintain the privacy of their files- as it has external storage of 400GB.

Whereas, you can pick some other handsets from our list mentioned below. Samsung Galaxy M30 is the one you can go with. And the best feature of this handset which you can consider for its buying is the support for a massive 5000 mAh battery which has a fast charging technology.

The device also has big RAM and storage, great camera and more. A few other handsets which you can also pick from the list include- Realme 3, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Samsung Galaxy M20, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, Vivo Y95, OPPO A5, and more.