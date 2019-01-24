ENGLISH

Grab Nokia 8.1, 7.1, 5.1 Plus and 3.1 Plus for free under 100% cash back offer

HMD Global is selling the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 3.1 Plus under a 100 per cent cashback offer. All you need to know.

    Nokia has seen a huge demand in the last past year, the company has come up with several affordable smartphones with premium looks. If you are planning to get one then this is the best time to make your purchase. HMD Global is selling the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 3.1 Plus under a 100 per cent cashback offer. This means that you need not have to pay anything for your purchase. However, there is always a catch.

    Grab Nokia 8.1, 7.1, 5.1 Plus and 3.1 Plus with 100% cash back offer

     

    The 100 per cent cashback deal is a part of HMD's Republic Day Offer. There offer will end on January 30. Here's how you can grab the phone with 100 per cent cashback.

    First, you need to buy a Nokia smartphone and stand a chance to win 100% cashback. Every day one consumer will get 100% cashback on his/ her purchase from www.nokia.com/phones.

    The Cashback value will be transferred to consumer transacted account and will be intimated on success recharge. Do note that this offer is Valid on Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1 purchased on www.nokia.com/phones

    Grab Nokia 8.1, 7.1, 5.1 Plus and 3.1 Plus with 100% cash back offer

    This offer is not open for participants from the state of Tamil Nadu in view of the provisions of the Tamil Nadu prize scheme (prohibition) act, 1979.

    Moreover, the participant must not be an employee of the Organizer or its distributor, TNS Mobile India Private Limited and those belonging to the related retailers and distributors, at the time of the Offer.

     

    By participating in this Offer, participant agrees to receive communication(s) from Organizer relating to the Offer and participant unconditionally agrees not to make any claim or raise any complaint against Organizer and/or the event management company in this respect.

    So this is how you are going to participate in the 100 per cent cashback offer. All the best with your purchase.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 10:15 [IST]
