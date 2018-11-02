Grab Rs 2,000 discount on Poco F1 at Flipkart till November 5

Xiaomi's Poco F1 is one of the best mid-range smartphones which you can get in the market. The device packs some top-notch specifications such as a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and more. With the specs like this and mid-budget pricing, it came as no surprise that the smartphone sold like hot cakes post its launch. Now, Xiaomi is offering a hard to miss a deal on the Poco F1 to mark the festive season in the country. Xiaomi has slashed the price of the Poco F1 ahead of Diwali and is offering a price cut of flat Rs 2000 on all the variants of the smartphone. With the slashed prices we are sure the smartphones sale will see a boom this Diwali season.

The Poco F1 variant which has 128GB of internal storage comes with an original price tag of Rs 23,999. However, following the discount of Rs 2,000, you can grab the 12GB variant of the Poco F1 for Rs 21,999. Similarly, the 256GB variant which comes with an original price tag of Rs 28,999 can be purchased for Rs 26,999. The 'Armoured' edition, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 27,999. Notably, Xiaomi is not offering any discount on the base variant of the Poco F1.

Besides, users will also be able to avail an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchase made using SBI credit card. These offers will be valid only on Flipkart.com till November 5. Users will also be able t get discounts worth Rs 400 and Rs 100 while purchasing Axis Bank Buzz credit card and PhonePe mobile wallet respectively.

The above-mentioned offers are not valid if you purchase the Poco F1 from Mi.com. However, if the users purchase the smartphone from Mi.com they will be able to avail "Mi Protect" accidental and liquid damage covers starting at Rs 1,099 along with IXIGO coupons worth Rs 3,500 and three months Hungama Music subscription.