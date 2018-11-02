MIUI 10.0.4 global stable update now available for Poco F1

Xiaomi has finally rolled out the most required software update for the Xiaomi Poco F1. The MIUI 10.0.4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo is now available for the Poco F1 with new features and a whole new UI.

Earlier this week, a leaked update package of the MIUI 10 for the Poco F1 with Android 9 Pie was spotted, which re-affirms that the Android 9 Pie update for the Poco F1 will be made available in the next few weeks.

Download MIUI 10.0.4.0 for Poco F1 (Recovery ROM)

Download MIUI 10.0.4.0 for Poco F1 ( from MIUI 9.6.25 to MIUI 10.0.4.0)

What's new in the MIUI 10.0.4.0 for the Poco F1?

All-new UI is tailored for full-screen devices and lets the content take the front stage.

(New design looks fresh and clean on older devices too)

You won’t get tired of natural and ever-changing sounds of the new MIUI.

We simplified system sounds and applied smart filters, so you’ll hear something only when you need to.

Ambient sounds of the forest, beach, drizzle, stove fire and summer night will help you to relax.

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

The Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Poco F1 is also the most affordable smartphone with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Solution, coupled with either 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The primary camera setup on the Poco F1 consists of two cameras. There is a 12 MP primary RGB sensor with an F/1.8 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor, which will help with the bokeh shots. Apart from the dual camera setup, the device has a 20 MP selfie camera with support for AI and software-based bokeh effect.

The Poco F1 has a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ capability via USB type C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.