MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie now available for the Poco F1: Download now

Poco F1 currently runs on MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

    The Xiaomi Poco F1 is the latest flagship smartphone from Xiaomi (Poco) with the top of the line specifications at an affordable price tag. And now, Xiaomi has released (leaked) the beta software update (MIUI 10) based on Android 9 Pie, which makes the Poco F1, the first Xiaomi smartphone to officially receive Android 9 Pie update based on MIUI 10.

    Download and install the MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie for Poco F1

    Download the MIUI 10 for Poco based on Android 9 Pie and install the update via the updater app.

    What's new on MIUI 10 for Poco F1 based on Android 9 Pie?

    The MIUI 10 update based on the Android 9 Pie OS comes with the build number MIUI 10 8.10.30. As of now, there are no new changes visible in the update. We do not suggest you to install this software on your primary smartphone, as it is a beta build and some of the features might not work properly.

    Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

    The Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with a notch cut out. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The Poco F1 does have a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. The main camera setup does offer features like 4K video recording, slow-motion video recording, portrait mode, and HDR. On the front, the device has a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera with support for portrait mode and 1080p video recording capability.

    The smartphone does have a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ via USB type C port and the device also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone was launched with MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and the company has promised to offer at least two major Android OS upgrades (Android 9 Pie and Android Q) in the future. The stable version of the Android 9 Pie will be rolled out to the Xiaomi Poco F1 by the end of 2018.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 10:27 [IST]
