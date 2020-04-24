ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Handset Makers Urge PM To Allow Mobile Phone Sales Via-E-Commerce Portals

    By
    |

    After writing to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), handset makers have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask the ministry to consider mobiles and laptops in the list of important items. The industry body ICEA said that mobile phones are very important for the digital ecosystem, and it should be under that list.

    Handset Makers Urge PM To Allow Mobile Phone Sales

     

    "We request for your kind direction to the MHA on this very important recommendation from the Industry which is duly considered and approved by the Crisis management structure set up you i.e. the Empowered Group of Technology and Data Management," Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) chairman Pankaj Mohindroo was quoted by Economic Times. Adding to that, "More than 200 million citizens at the bottom of the pyramid are devoid of access to mobile handsets."

    The Ministry of Electronics and IT has also suggested the Home Ministry for including mobiles and laptops in that list. It also said to allow e-commerce companies to start selling these devices. "It is recommended to include electronics products needed for work from home and online learning viz. mobile phones and components thereof, desktops, laptops, tablets, CPEs, servers, storage devices and enterprise network equipment in the category of essential good," Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) Secretary Ajay Sawhney said.

    On the other hand, ICEA believes that currently, 10 crore mobiles are not functioning properly. In fact, recently, Oppo also said that they have received seven lakh queries regarding handsets problems. Similarly, OnsiteGo, after-sales firm said they are receiving complaints related to screen damages.

    Besides, the industry body ICEA states that the government wants people to install its app Aarogya Setu, but those who want a new smartphone or looking for up-gradation from a feature phone are unable to use this application. The firm said that all need mobile phones to stay connected at this point.

     

    Even though the MHA has not considered mobile phones under the essential list, ICEA is trying its level best to convince the ministry. The lockdown has forced handset makers to suspend manufacturing in their plants, and now it is expected that the industry will lose more than 15,000 crores. Being connected at this point is very important, but still, we believe that people are focussing on their basic needs, such as food, medicines, and shelter.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme xiaomi samsung
    Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 17:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X