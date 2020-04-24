Handset Makers Urge PM To Allow Mobile Phone Sales Via-E-Commerce Portals News oi-Priyanka Dua

After writing to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), handset makers have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask the ministry to consider mobiles and laptops in the list of important items. The industry body ICEA said that mobile phones are very important for the digital ecosystem, and it should be under that list.

"We request for your kind direction to the MHA on this very important recommendation from the Industry which is duly considered and approved by the Crisis management structure set up you i.e. the Empowered Group of Technology and Data Management," Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) chairman Pankaj Mohindroo was quoted by Economic Times. Adding to that, "More than 200 million citizens at the bottom of the pyramid are devoid of access to mobile handsets."

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has also suggested the Home Ministry for including mobiles and laptops in that list. It also said to allow e-commerce companies to start selling these devices. "It is recommended to include electronics products needed for work from home and online learning viz. mobile phones and components thereof, desktops, laptops, tablets, CPEs, servers, storage devices and enterprise network equipment in the category of essential good," Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) Secretary Ajay Sawhney said.

On the other hand, ICEA believes that currently, 10 crore mobiles are not functioning properly. In fact, recently, Oppo also said that they have received seven lakh queries regarding handsets problems. Similarly, OnsiteGo, after-sales firm said they are receiving complaints related to screen damages.

Besides, the industry body ICEA states that the government wants people to install its app Aarogya Setu, but those who want a new smartphone or looking for up-gradation from a feature phone are unable to use this application. The firm said that all need mobile phones to stay connected at this point.

Even though the MHA has not considered mobile phones under the essential list, ICEA is trying its level best to convince the ministry. The lockdown has forced handset makers to suspend manufacturing in their plants, and now it is expected that the industry will lose more than 15,000 crores. Being connected at this point is very important, but still, we believe that people are focussing on their basic needs, such as food, medicines, and shelter.

