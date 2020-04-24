Just In
- 46 min ago Google Stadia Witnesses Hike In User Base After Making Premium Access Free
-
- 49 min ago Sony LIV Subscription Plans in India: Best Sony LIV Premium Plans, Offers, Price And Validity
- 56 min ago iQOO 3 Price Slashed In India Within Two Months Of Launch
- 1 hr ago Jio TV Offering Double Channels Than Airtel Xstream
Don't Miss
- Sports Happy Birthday Sachin: When Saqlain Mushtaq sledged Tendulkar only to never sledge him again
- Movies Nani Or Vijay Deverakonda, Who Will Koratala Siva Work With Next?
- News Woman under COVID-19 treatment for 48 days tests negative for first time in Kerala hospital
- Lifestyle How To Revive Your Natural Nails After Removing Acrylic
- Automobiles Hyundai Distributes PPE Kits And Dry Rations Worth Rs 9 Crore To Fight Against COVID-19
- Finance Mutual Fund Investors: Here Are All Your Queries Answered After Franklin AMC Shuts Debt Schemes
- Education WHO Launches 'Hand Hygiene' Online Course For Free
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In April
Handset Makers Urge PM To Allow Mobile Phone Sales Via-E-Commerce Portals
After writing to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), handset makers have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask the ministry to consider mobiles and laptops in the list of important items. The industry body ICEA said that mobile phones are very important for the digital ecosystem, and it should be under that list.
"We request for your kind direction to the MHA on this very important recommendation from the Industry which is duly considered and approved by the Crisis management structure set up you i.e. the Empowered Group of Technology and Data Management," Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) chairman Pankaj Mohindroo was quoted by Economic Times. Adding to that, "More than 200 million citizens at the bottom of the pyramid are devoid of access to mobile handsets."
The Ministry of Electronics and IT has also suggested the Home Ministry for including mobiles and laptops in that list. It also said to allow e-commerce companies to start selling these devices. "It is recommended to include electronics products needed for work from home and online learning viz. mobile phones and components thereof, desktops, laptops, tablets, CPEs, servers, storage devices and enterprise network equipment in the category of essential good," Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) Secretary Ajay Sawhney said.
On the other hand, ICEA believes that currently, 10 crore mobiles are not functioning properly. In fact, recently, Oppo also said that they have received seven lakh queries regarding handsets problems. Similarly, OnsiteGo, after-sales firm said they are receiving complaints related to screen damages.
Besides, the industry body ICEA states that the government wants people to install its app Aarogya Setu, but those who want a new smartphone or looking for up-gradation from a feature phone are unable to use this application. The firm said that all need mobile phones to stay connected at this point.
Even though the MHA has not considered mobile phones under the essential list, ICEA is trying its level best to convince the ministry. The lockdown has forced handset makers to suspend manufacturing in their plants, and now it is expected that the industry will lose more than 15,000 crores. Being connected at this point is very important, but still, we believe that people are focussing on their basic needs, such as food, medicines, and shelter.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,400
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,615
-
45,900
-
18,999
-
29,011
-
21,480
-
60,020
-
26,095
-
17,999
-
54,153
-
23,780
-
7,000
-
13,999