Here is the CPU performance of the Samsung Galaxy Fold with Snapdragon 855 SoC News oi-Vivek Samsung Galaxy Fold is Samsung's first foldable smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is the first foldable smartphone from Samsung with state of the art design and flagship specifications. The smartphone also carries a hefty price tag of $1,980 or Rs 1,40,000.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy Fold has been spotted on Geekbench, which reveals the actual performance of the device. According to Geekbench, the Galaxy Fold' performance is similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 series of smartphones.

Geekbench listing

According to the Geekbench listing, the smartphone (Samsung SM-F900F) scores 3418 points on the single core and 9703 points on multi-core performance. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the Galaxy Fold with 12 GB of RAM.

Just like the Samsung Galaxy S10, the Samsung Galaxy Fold offers One UI, based on Android 9 Pie OS.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has a dual screen, the outer 4.6-inch AMOLED display offers HD+ resolution, whereas the main foldable 7.6-inch display offers 2K (2152 x 1536p) resolution Super AMOLED display with foldable glass protection.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in collaboration with 12 GB RAM powers the device with 512 GB of RAM. The device does support 4G LTE and VoLTE with dual channel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The device in total has six cameras with a triple rear-facing camera (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP), there is a single 10 MP selfie camera on the outer display and two selfie cameras on the main screen (10 MP + 8 MP).

The smartphone has a 4380 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port. Unlike the Galaxy S10, the Samsung Galaxy Fold does not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As of now, the only competition to the Samsung Galaxy Fold is the Huawei Mate X, which is Huawei's first 5G smartphone, powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with an out-fold display, which also costs slightly more than the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Source