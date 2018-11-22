ENGLISH

Here is the first look at the Realme U1: The first selfie-centric smartphone from Realme

Realme U1 will launch on the 28th of November

    Realme is all set to launch the first selfie-centric smartphone from the brand with a shiny new MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. And now, the renders of the actual smartphone have been leaked online, revealing some of the design choices of the upcoming Realme smartphone. Here are the complete details on the Realme U1. The smartphone is all set to launch in India on the 28th of November and will be available exclusively on Amazon.

    Here is the first look at the Realme U1 with a 25 MP selfie camera

     

    Similar to the Realme 2 Pro, but not identical

    The leaked renders of the Realme 2 Pro suggests that the Realme U1 will have a similar form factor as of the Realme 2 Pro with some minor changes. The Realme U1 has a vertical dual camera setup, whereas the Realme 2 Pro has a horizontal dual camera setup.

    The back case of the Realme U1 is made using high-quality plastic, which again resembles glass-like material with a Realme logo. On the front, the smartphone has a full-screen design with a water drop notch with more than 90% screen to body ratio.

    The power button is on the right, whereas the volume buttons are on the left with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a micro USB port on the bottom portion of the smartphone.

    Realme U1 leaked specifications

    The Realme U1 is expected to offer a 6.21-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the smartphone beholds the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with 4/6 GB RAM with 64/128 GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The device has a dual camera on the back (possibly a 16 MP + 2 MP setup), and the smartphone is expected to come with a 25 MP selfie camera. The smartphone was recently spotted on AnTuTu with an overall score of 145,021, which is much greater than the Snapdragon 636 and the Kirin 710 SoC.

     

    With respect to pricing, the high-end variant of the Realme U1 is expected to cost less than Rs 18,000, whereas the base variant will be priced under Rs 15,000.

    Source

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2018
