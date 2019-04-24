Here's how you can be world's first person to receive OnePlus 7 Pro News oi-Karan Sharma OnePlus Lab once again giving an opportunity to 15 people across the globe to win the latest flagship before the launch.

OnePlus has already announced the launch event of its upcoming next-generation smartphone, and just like its every OnePlus flagship phones this time also the company has opened it Lab for all the reviewers who are going to get their hands on the device before the actual launch. The Labs is open until May 3, 8 PM EDT for accepting the applications.

Like every year this time also the company will decide 15 winners who are going to get the devices, the winner will be announced on May 9. The reviewers will be chosen on the basis of their past reviews, their photography and their writing skills. The lucky winner will receive the units and they will get seven days to prepare a review.

"Upon receiving the device, your obligation will be to publish a detailed, constructive, unbiased and unfiltered review on our community forum. The purpose of your review is to help other users gain a deeper understanding of our brand-new flagship, so we also expect you to engage with our community by responding to their comments or questions," reads The Lab terms and conditions.

Here's how to participate

In order to apply for The Labs programme, you need to click on this link which will take you to the official site of The Labs.

Now you need to scroll down where you can see 'Apply Now' while clicking on it you will get a login page where you can either signup or login with your Facebook or Gmail accounts.

After logging in you will receive an application from where you have to fill in your details like Email address, Country, Forum account username, details about Social media handles.

You also have to tick the OnePlus smartphones which you have already used. After that, you have to share an unedited photo you've taken on your current device.

And then you need to write a brief review of approximately 250 words about the phone you use daily with one main advantage and one main disadvantage.

Once you are done you can click on the Submit the form and you are all done. Now all you need to do is to wait for the announcement of the winners.