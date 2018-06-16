Hisense H20 AI Smartphone with Snapdragon 636 SoC Announced

Hisense, a new smartphone maker has launched its latest smartphone in China called Hisense H20 AI. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of the smartphone. Hisense is known for televisions and now, the company has launched a smartphone for the first time. Considering specifications, the smartphone is likely to cost between $200 to $300, depending on the storage and RAM variant.

This smartphone will be competiting against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1.

Design

One of the highlights of the Hisense H20 AI is the design. The smartphone has a premium all-glass design, which mimics the iPhone X. The smartphone has a glass back, glass front, and a vertical dual camera setup at the back with a notch on the top of the display. The back case also offers a color shifting design, which was initially seen on the Huawei P20 Pro and the Huawei P20.

Specifications

The Hisense H20 AI has a 5.84-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio offering an FHD+ resolution (2280 x 1080px). Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB internal storage. Additionally, the smartphone also has a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

In terms of optics, the phone has a dual primary camera setup at the back with a 12 MP primary RGB sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor for offering bokeh effect. The smartphone has a massive 20 MP front-facing selfie camera. In fact, these camera combinations are similar to the one found on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

As of now, there is no information on the battery capacity of the smartphone. However, the smartphone does have a USB type C port, which also doubles as an audio jack, as the device misses out on a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device offers latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS with a custom skin on the top of the smartphone.

Conclusion

Overall, the smartphone looks cool and seems like a great smartphone with feature-rich specifications. As of now, there is no information on the launch of this smartphone in India.