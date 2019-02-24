ENGLISH

    HMD Global launch event MWC 2019: Here's how to catch live stream

    The HMD Global' MWC event will start at 4pm CET (8.30pm IST) today. The event will be live streamed on both YouTube as well as Facebook.

    By
    |

    HMD Global is all set o launch the next-gen Nokia smartphones at the MWC 2019 event taking place in Barcelona, Spain. The Finnish smartphone giant is expected to launch the premium Nokia 9 PureView during the technology trade fair. While the company is yet to confirm the specifics of its keynote, it is being said that the company might also introduce a bunch of other smartphones along with the Nokia 9 PureView. The company is also said to introduce the Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 1 smartphones. Following are the details on how you can catch the Nokia live stream event.

    HMD Global launch event MWC 2019: Here's how to catch live stream

     

    The HMD Global' MWC event will start at 4pm CET (8.30pm IST) today. The event will be live streamed on both YouTube as well as Facebook. This will allow you to catch the live event on-the-go. If you are interested in catching up the live event make sure you check the YouTube link below.

    Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 1 Plus expected specifications:

    The internet has been flooded with leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone. The Nokia 9 PureView has been touted to sport a Penta-lens camera setup which is the key highlight of this smartphone. The smartphone is further tipped to pack a Snapdragon 855 chipset under its hood and will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The display will be a 6-inch panel and will incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner.

     

    Nokia 1 Plus, on the other hand, will ship with Android Pie OS (GO Edition) and will be powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739WW chipset. The processor onboard will be paired with 1GB of RAM. The display panel will have an aspect ratio of 18:9 and will offer a screen resolution of 480 x 960 pixels.

    Currently, the specifications and details of the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 are not known. It would be interesting to see what all features the remaining Nokia smartphones offer. Stay tuned with us for more updates on Nokia and other announcements during the MWC 2019.

    Sunday, February 24, 2019, 19:09 [IST]
