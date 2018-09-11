HMD Global starts rolling out Android Pie Beta 4.1 update for Nokia 7 Plus

HMD Global has started rolling out Android Pie Beta 4.1 for the Nokia 7 Plus. The latest update brings along some tweaks and improvements. The Nokia 7 Plus runs on pure android and is among those devices which receive the updates and security patches faster than the non-stock Android devices. The users who have been waiting for the stable Android Pie for the Nokia devices can now take a breath of relief.

The latest update is an OTA update and users can also download it manually. Users will need to validate their device on Nokia's website before they can install the update. The update is v3.190 and weighs 1.4GB in size. The device has already received the Android Pie gesture navigation with the previous Android update. The new changelog mentions the Android Pie beta 4.1 along with some changes in the settings and notifications.

Along with the tweaks and improvements, the latest update also brings along the September security patch. Considering that HMD Global has promised that it will be releasing the stable Android Pie update for its devices in September, it would be safe to assume that this could be final developer preview update. It appears that Nokia wants to test the waters before releasing the final update.

To recall, the Nokia 7 Plus features a 6-inch IPS LCD display which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. For screen protection, there is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. In terms of optics, the Nokia 7 Plus features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary lens and 13MP secondary lens to capture the depth effect. The rear cameras are supported with an LED flash. To capture selfies and to make video calls there is a 16MP camera which does a decent job.

Under the hood, the Nokia 7 Plus is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Soc which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The internal storage can be further expanded to up to 256GB via microSd card. For graphics, there is an Adreno 512 GPU.