Nokia 8 Android 9.0 Pie update will add ARCore support and camera improvements

Nokia 8 to get ARCore support with Android Pie.

    HMD Global is one of the few smartphone brands that rollout timely software updates to its smartphones. The company assures two years of OS update to all the Nokia devices and has already rolled out the Oreo update to the yesteryear models. Now, the company is all set to come up with the Android Pie update.

    Nokia 8 Android 9.0 Pie update will add ARCore support and more

    Recently, the 2018 models such as Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco received new camera enhancements via updates. And, the Nokia 8 also received an update a few months back with the Pro camera mode. Now, it looks like the yesteryear flagship smartphone will get the Android 9 Pie update soon.

    Nokia 8 Android Pie update

    Well, the confirmation comes from the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas. In his usual style, he revealed the same while replying to a Nokia 8 user's tweet regarding why the face unlock and camera update hasn't been rolled out to the model.

    Sarvikas took to Twitter to reveal that the Nokia 8 will get the Android 9.0 Pie update that will bring the ARCore support, Face Unlock feature and another camera update. The coming is working on the update for a slew of products and it is expected to be rolled out to the eligible smartphones. Notably, the Nokia 7 Plus will be the first one to get the update this month.

    We do need to mention that though there is an official confirmation regarding the Nokia 8 Android Pie update, we do not know when exactly the update will be rolled out to the smartphone.

    Camera 9.0 update

    The Camera 9.0 update was rolled out to the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus smartphones earlier. This update makes it possible for users to switch between different aspect ratios as well as shooting functions. Also, it rolls out adjustments to parameters within the various camera modes like Bokeh effect and Beautify. The update also brings the Google Lens support within the camera app. With the Google Lens feature, users of these Nokia smartphones can find information about the image that is being captured in the real time. It also enables Google Motion that lets users capture short videos to be shared on social media platforms as GIFs.

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
