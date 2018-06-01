Nokia 8 gets Pro Camera mode via an update

HMD Global has proved its commitment to rollout timely OS updates to the Nokia smartphones. Recently, the company announced the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 smartphones. It was also said that the entire lineup of Nokia smartphones will get the Android P update. With this move, we can say that the company is going in the right direction when it comes to rolling out software updates to its devices. But this was not the case with the Nokia 8, the 2017 flagship smartphone.

A couple of months back, HMD announced that the smartphone will receive some major camera improvements. The same information reiterated a couple of weeks back when the company said that an update will be made available for the high-end smartphones.

Now, HMD confirmed the rollout of the Pro Camera mode. HMD's CPO Juho Sarvikas has taken to Twitter to disclose that the Pro Camera mode is available for users via an update. He revealed that the update is rolling to all the Nokia 8 smartphones across the world. However, the Pro Camera mode update might take time to be rolled out to all users of the device.

Notably, this update rolled out by the Finnish company measures around 600MB in size, which appears to be huge enough to be worth it. The Pro Camera mode will bring notable enhancements to the user interface as well as improvements to the system stability. It will let users adjust the white balance, tweak the ISO of the image, set the focus of the photo manually, adjust the exposure of the photo, set a manual shutter speed and several other features.

The Pro Camera mode was one of the most notable features of the Lumia series of smartphones. It was one of selling points of the Lumia devices as it helped in rendering impressive camera quality. Over time, several Android smartphone makers filled the gap. Now, it is good to see Nokia smartphones' comeback to embrace the smartphone camera heritage they had left in the past. With the Pro Camera mode, users can click incredible photos on their Nokia 8 smartphone.