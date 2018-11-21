Honor 10 Lite specifications and price details leaked: First affordable Honor phone with Android Pie

Honor is all set for the launch of the Honor 10 Lite, the affordable version of the Honor 10 on the 21st of November. Just a day before the official launch, the Honor 10 Lite renders have surfaced online, revealing the specifications and pricing. Here is a complete report on the upcoming budget smartphones from Honor.

According to China Telecom's official site, there are two iterations of the Honor 10 Lite with the model number HRY-AL00 and HRY-AL00a, respectively. Considering the previous Honor smartphones, these model numbers will be assigned to different carriers, and both models will offer an identical set of specifications.

Honor 10 Lite pricing

The Honor 10 Lite with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage will be available for 2299 Yuan (Rs 24,000), whereas the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage will retail for 2599 Yuan (Rs 27,000).

Honor 10 Lite specifications

The Honor 10 Lite will offer a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, along with a water-drop or dew-drop notch design. The smartphone is most likely to run on the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The primary camera setup on the Honor 10 Lite consists of a 13 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front (inside the notch), the smartphone will house a whopping 24 MP front-facing selfie camera with support for Face Unlock and 1080p video recording capability.

The device will have a 3400 mAh battery, which should offer a day of battery life on a single charge. Lastly, the Honor 10 Lite will ship with Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 skin on top. The Honor 10 Lite is the second smartphone to launch with Android 9 Pie (out of the box).

As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Honor 10 Lite in India what so ever.

