Honor 20 Pro new leak indicates gradient design and quad-camera setup

Honor, Huawei's sub-brand is preparing for its next flagship launch in the market. The Chinese brand is all set to bring the Honor 20 smartphone lineup next month. The company has scheduled the global launch event for the Honor 20 series on May 21 in London. We have been coming across the leaks surrounding the Honor 20 series two variants in this lineup. Now, another leak surrounding the smartphone gives an insight on the Pro variant of Honor 20.

The Honor 20 Pro latest leak suggests the design as well as the camera of the device. The Honor 20 Pro leaked renders on Weibo showcases the rear panel of the device. The render shows a gradient color pattern on the Honor 20 along with the quad-camera module.

The quad-camera setup on the rear panel is stacked vertically on the top left corner along with the LED flash. The 'AI Vision' logo further tips at an AI backed camera setup on the device. This will make it the first Honor smartphone to offer a primary quad-camera setup. While the camera specification is not yet revealed, it is highly likely that the sensors used could be similar to the Huawei P30 Pro smartphone.

Just to recall, the Honor 20 has recently cleared a 3C certification in China. The device cleared its certification with model number YAL-AL00 and YAL-TL00. The listing hints at a 22.5W fast charging support. Some other leaks have suggested that the device will run on flagship Kirin 980 SoC with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM support. The key specifications of the Honor 20 smartphone lineup are yet to confirmed officially by the company. We are waiting for some concrete information to be available on the same and will keep you posted on the same.

