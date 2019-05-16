Honor 20 series slated to launch on June 11 in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor is all set to introduce its next-generation flagship Honor 20 series for the consumers. The upcoming premium smartphone lineup will include the Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro smartphones. Recently, the Honor 20 Lite was also spotted via leaks online. While the company has scheduled a global launch event of the Honor 20 series next week, it has also revealed the Indian availability of the new smartphone lineup.

Honor has scheduled a launch event for the Honor 20 lineup on May 21 in London. Following its official unveiling next week, the Honor 20 series will be launched on June 11 in the Indian market. We can expect the Chinese smartphone manufacturer to launch the Honor 20 Pro, the standard Honor 20 during the June 21 event. However, the company is yet to announce which all products will be launched at the event.

Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro rumored specifications:

Both the Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro are tipped to ship with some top-of-the-line features. The display in the Honor 20 series features a punch-hole design for the selfie camera. This is the same display design as the Honor View20 smartphone offers. The leaks have pointed out 6.1-inch OLED panel on the Honor 20 with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, both the devices will make use of a Kirin 980 processor which fabricated on 7nm architecture. Currently, this in-house premium chipset powers the popular flagships such as the Huawei P30 Pro, Honor View 20, and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro smartphones. The Honor 20 could come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage space, whereas, the Honor 20 Pro might have a 6GB RAM with 128GB storage configuration.

For imaging, the Honor 20 Pro is said to make use of a quad-camera setup with a primary Sony IMX600 sensor. The standard Honor 20 will have a triple-lens setup with a 48MP main sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

