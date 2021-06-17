Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, Honor 50 SE With 108MP Camera Launched; Features, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Honor recently separated from Huawei, giving it more scope to bring in Google Mobile Services to its devices. Now, the company has unveiled the Honor 50 series, consisting of the base model, the Honor 50 Pro, and the Honor 50 SE. The new series packs premium features, including a 108MP camera. Here's everything about the new Honor 50 smartphones.

Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, Honor 50 SE Price, Availability

Honor 50 is the base model, which is available in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB models, costing CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 30,900), CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 34,300), and CNY 3,399 (around Rs. 38,900), respectively. The premium of the lot - the Honor 50 Pro is available in two models of 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB, costing CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,300) and CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 45,800).

The Honor 50 SE is the affordable model of the series, available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, costing CNY 2,399 (approx. Rs. 27,400) and CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 30,900). To note, the Honor 50 and the Pro models will go on sale starting June 25, while the Honor 50 SE will begin sale from June 2. The smartphones are up for pre-order in China now, while global availability is still under wraps.

Honor 50 Pro Features

Starting with the premium one, the Honor 50 Pro flaunts a 6.72-inch OLED display that supports a DCI-P3 wide color gamut and includes a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone includes a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter. The other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Plus, there's a dual-camera setup in the front with a 32MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter for selfies and video calling. The Honor 50 Pro draws power from the Snapdragon 778 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage. The device runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with the Magic UI 4.2 custom OS.

Other details on the Honor 50 Pro includes a 4,000 mAh battery with 100W SuperCharge support. It packs the usual connectivity options, including 5G support. For the asking price, the Honor 50 Pro is up for competition against premium devices from OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and other players.

Honor 50, Honor 50 SE Specifications

Moving on, the Honor 50 and the Honor 50 SE come as the base and Special Edition models. Here, the Honor 50 flaunts a 6.57-inch display while the Honor 50 SE packs a 6.78-inch LCD screen. Both smartphones offer FHD+ 1080p resolution display with a 12Hz refresh rate. The difference between the Honor 50 and the Honor 50 SE goes under the hood.

Here, the Honor 50 draws power from the Snapdragon 778G chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage. The Honor 50 SE, on the other hand, draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Plus, the Honor 50 includes a 4,300 mAh battery, while the SE model includes a 4,000 mAh battery. Both support with 66W SuperCharge.

Also, the cameras on the Honor 50 are similar to the Pro model with quad sensors including a 108MP primary shooter. The Honor 50 SE includes a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. While the Honor 50 includes a 32MP selfie camera, the SE model includes a 16MP sensor.

