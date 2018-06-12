Honor 7A Sale Today at 12 PM on Flipkart: Price, Offers, Colours & Availability

Honor the E-brand of Huawei recently launched two new affordable entry-level smartphones in India. The Honor 7A and the Honor 7C are the latest smartphones from the brand, which offers features like dual camera setup, 18:9 aspect ratio display and more. The Honor 7A will go on sale in India on the 12th of June on Flipkart from 12:00 AM. Here are the complete details on the Honor 7A, the latest affordable smartphone from Honor.

Price

The Honor 7A comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and will be available in Black, Gold, and Blue color options for a price of Rs 8,999. Honor has partnered with SBI Bank to offer attractive offers on EMI plans. Additionally, the company has also partnered with Jio to offer a flat cashback of Rs 2,200 (in terms of coupons with 44 months validity) which can be redeemed in the future recharges. Additionally, Jio is also offering 50 GB free 4G Data for all the users who activate the smartphone with a Jio SIM card.

Top features of the Honor 7A

The Honor 7A has a taller 18:9 aspect ratio display with 5.7-inch screen size offering an HD+ 1440 x 720px resolution. This is an IPS LCD display and will offer great viewing angles and accurate colors. The smartphone also offers 74.5% screen to body ratio with narrow bezels on the top and bottom part of the smartphone.

The phone has a triple SIM + SD card slot, where the smartphone supports two SIM cards and a micro SD card (up to 256 GB) at the same time. This means one can use two SIM cards and a micro SD card simultaneously.

The phone has a dual primary camera setup with a 13 MP RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor offering photos with shallow depth of field or bokeh effect. For the selfie enthusiasts, the phone offers an 8 MP selfie camera which also supports Face Unlock.

In terms of operating system, the smartphone runs on the latest Android 8 Oreo OS with custom EMUI 8 skin on the top offering additional features, which are missing on the stock Android.

Conclusion

For a price of Rs 8999, the Honor 7A seems like a great package offering a great set of features and specifications, which are not usually seen on the smartphones, which costs less than Rs 10,000. Considering the price point, the smartphone will be competing against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Y2.