Honor 7C with dual-camera and 18:9 display will launch in India soon

Huawei's subbrand Honor is not in a mood to stop. The company has announced that it will be launching its upcoming smartphone Honor 7C in India on May 22. This phone is meant to be a budget smartphone which will be an alternative to the Honor 7X, which was promised by the company a couple of months back.

Honor 7C will be a direct competitor to the Redmi 5 which was launched earlier this year with the base price of Rs. 7999. Since the Honor 7X is exclusive to Amazon.in the 7C might also follow the same route.

The invites didn't mention any name of the smartphone, but the teaser image has disclosed the design of the unit and its dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The phone is said to come with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 resolution. The screen will come with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The phone is expected to be available in four color variants including Black, Red, Gold and Blue. The Honor 7X was exclusively sold on the Amazon. The Honor 7C is expected to come with a price tag of Rs. 8,000 to 10,000.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 SoC with the Adreno 506 GPU. The phone is said to be coming in two RAM and storage variants, which includes 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. If that is not enough then users also have an option of expanding the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the camera part, the smartphone will be said to feature a dual-camera setup, with the combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for the depth measurement. On the front, the phone is supposed to sport an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture along with and Led flash.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Underneath the hood is also a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. It runs on Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0.

The Indian price will be clear once the phone will be launch in India, possibly until the next Tuesday we will get more details on the phone.

