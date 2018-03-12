Honor 7X gets Face Unlock and AR Lens via a new OTA update

The Honor 7X smartphone was launched in India back in December last year for Rs, 12,999 and Rs. 15,999. Soon after its launch, it was revealed that the device will get the Face Unlock feature via an update. Later, the Chinese variant of the smartphone received the update. Now, it looks like the update has been rolled out for the units in India too.

The Honor 7X has started receiving a new OTA update measuring 482MB and the changelog shows that the device will get the Idea Cellular VoLTE, Face Unlock feature, and AR Lens feature in the camera. Notably, the company assured that the Face Unlock feature will be rolled out to the Honor 9 Lite and Honor View 10 and these devices received the update recently.

Top features of Honor 7X

The much-hyped Face Unlock feature was initially rolled out by Apple as a part of the iPhone X and was dubbed Face ID. This facial recognition feature started making its way as the Face Unlock on the Android smartphones since then. Now, we have come across many devices in the budget and mid-range market segment as well having the facial recognition feature.

Honor India has taken to Twitter to reveal that the Honor 7X will start receiving the Face Unlock feature. Also, the company has revealed that the device will be available at No Cost EMI and exchange offer on Amazon India. It has also made it clear that the Face Unlock feature will be rolled out to all the users of Honor 7X by March 16.

If you own an Honor 7X, you will receive the notification to install the OTA update to get this feature. If not, you can head on to Settings → System Updates and check for the update manually. The Face Unlock feature lets you unlock the smartphone with your face. You can access this facial recognition feature from Settings → Privacy → Face Unlock and look at the front camera. The technology will identify your face and enable the unlocking function, which will work along with the already existing one such as PIN, pattern or fingerprint unlock.

Talking about the AR lens feature in the default camera, you can access it from Camera → Modes → AR Lens. It will let you change the background or add layers to your selfie shots.