Watch the Honor 7X India launch live stream from here

Honor 7X is all set to be launched today in India and the sale will debut on December 7 exclusively via Amazon India. The highlights of this smartphone are the bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio and the dual rear camera setup.

The Honor 7X was unveiled in China in the last month and was teased to make its debut in India at an unbeatable price tag. Honor India has already revealed the launch schedule of the smartphone. The company will be hosting an event in London today to unveil the Honor V10 globally and the Honor 7X for the Indian market. The event will be live streamed as well for the fans of Huawei to catch up with the live action.

You can watch the live stream of the Honor 7X and V10 launch event from the video given below. Notably, the launch event is all set to start at 8 PM IST.

We already know the specifications of the Honor 7X as the smartphone was unveiled in China. The device boasts of a 5.93-inch display with FHD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 processor paired with 4GB RAM and different storage capacities such as 32GB, 64GB or 128GB that can be expanded further up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Running Android 7.0 Nougat based on EMUI 5.1, the Honor smartphone features a dual camera setup at its rear with a 16MP and a 2MP sensor combination. Also, there is an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The device gets the power from a 3340mAh battery that operates under its hood.

Given that the Honor 7X is the successor to the Honor 6X that was launched earlier this year, we believe that the device will be priced reasonably in the mid-range market segment despite all the highlights that it carries. Needless to say, we will get to know the pricing at the launch event.