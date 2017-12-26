Honor 7X is available via open sale on Amazon

The Honor 7X that was launched earlier this month in India went on three flash sales on Amazon India. Notably, the device was sold out within seconds during these flash sales showing the massive demand for it among the consumers.

Following the same, the Honor 7X is now available on open sale exclusively via the online retailer Amazon India starting from December 23. This way the consumers can buy the smartphone whenever they are interested and not face the flash sale. Though it was revealed that the Honor 7X went out of stock in a few seconds during the flash sales, there is no clarity on the number of units those were listed for the sale.

The Honor 7X has been launched in two variants in India - one variant has 32GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 12,999 and the other variant has 64GB storage and is priced at Rs. 15,999. The device is available in three color options - Midnight Black, Platinum Gold, and Aurora Blue.

During the announcement of the open sale of the Honor 7X, the company's Vice President of Sales, P Sanjeev revealed that they had received many requests for another flash sale from the consumers and that they had extended the last flash sale until 4 PM and has come up with the open sale as well. This way they will be able to cater to the needs of those who were not able to buy the device during the previous flash sales.

To recap, the Honor 7X boasts a unibody metal design and a 5.93-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone makes use of an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. There is a hybrid SIM slot that supports expandable storage up to 256GB.

The Honor 7X runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box topped with EMUI 5.1. A 3340mAh battery powers the smartphone from within and is claimed to offer 21 hours of talk time to the device. The device has a dual camera setup at its rear with 16MP and 2MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera at the front.