Honor 7x price slashed: Now available for just Rs 11,999

The Honor 7x was one of the first budget smartphones to launch in India with an 18:9 aspect ratio display and a dual camera setup. And, now the price of the Honor 7X is down by Rs 2,000. At the current pricing, the Honor 7x offers a great value for money and contends against the likes of the Oppo RealMe 1 and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1.

The Honor 7x with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage was launched at Rs 12,999 and the same is now available for Rs 11,999 and the Honor 7x with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage was launched for Rs 15,999 and the same is now available for Rs 14,999.

Both smartphones are currently available on Amazon with the new price tag. The reduction in the price means, that the company could soon launch the successor to the Honor 7x aka the Honor 8x in India in the coming weeks. As of now, there are no hints about the Honor 8x and the company might launch the Honor 8x, which could be an Indian exclusive model to compete against the competition.

Top features of Honor 7X

Honor 7X specifications

The phone comes with a 5.93-inch full-screen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The smartphone is powered by 1.7GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset offers 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

Moving on, Honor 7X sports a 16MP + 2MP primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The device runs on Android 7.0 and is powered by a 3340mAh nonremovable battery.

The dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on board include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. It measures 156.50 x 75.30 x 7.60 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 165.00 grams.