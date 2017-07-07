Honor 8 Pro to get Android O update later this year

The Honor 8 Pro was launched in India yesterday at an event held in New Delhi. The handset is priced at Rs. 29,999 and is available for sale starting from July 10 exclusively via Amazon India. Check out our Honor 8 Pro review.

Following the launch of this smartphone comes an interesting information for those planning to buy this smartphone. A BGR India report claims that the Honor 9 will receive the upcoming Android O update as soon as the same is released to the public. The Honor 8 Pro is based on Android 7.0 Nougat topped with the company's EMUI 5.1.

Talking about the upcoming Android O schedule, Google might release the same by September. Undoubtedly, the Google Pixel and Nexus series of smartphones will receive the Android O update at first. Following these phones, the other devices will start receiving the update to the next iteration of Google's mobile OS.

Honor 8 Pro to get Android O later this year Talking about the Honor 8 Pro, it is believed that this smartphone might receive the update before the end of the year. Besides the Honor phone, many others such as the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T and the Nokia Android smartphones - Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are also slated to receive the Android O update. A few Android O features The Android O will be bundled with several new features and some are already known via the beta version and developer preview. The notable features are the presence of a new notifications channel to customize notifications for each app, smart text selection to make it easier to copy and paste text and picture-in-picture mode that will let users watch videos and perform other tasks as well simultaneously. Honor 8 Pro specs The Honor 8 Pro priced at Rs. 29,999 boasts of a 5.7-inch QHD 1440p LTPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. At its heart, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core in-house Kirin 960 processor backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity that can be expanded further using a microSD card. One of the major highlights of the Honor 8 Pro is its camera. The handset has a dual 12MP rear camera setup with Leica lens with autofocus, 4K video recording, f/2.2 aperture and dual tone LED flash. One is a monochrome lens that can capture black and white images while the other is an RGB lens. The front facer is an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The other goodies on board the Honor 8 Pro include 4G LTE, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C port and a 4000mAh battery.