Honor 8C India launch pegged for November 29, will be exclusive to Amazon

Honor 8C coming to India next week.

    Huawei's sub-brand Honor has confirmed that it will launch a new smartphone called Honor 8C in India on November 29 as an Amazon exclusive. It is the successor to the Honor 7C and went official in China in October. The launch of this smartphone is being teased with the caption 'Packed with Power'.

    Honor 8C India launch pegged for November 29

     

    Though there is no word regarding the pricing of this smartphone, it is believed to be priced in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price point for the high-end variant. It is expected to be launched in two color variants - Midnight Black and Aurora Blue in the country. We will get to know the pricing and launch offers at the event next week.

    Honor 8C specifications and features

    Honor 8C features a 3D nano-level texture design with gradient color and glare. It has a unique light and shadow circulation effect and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone flaunts a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

    Under its hood, there is a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 632 processor based on the 14nm process paired with Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. This smartphone has a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage.

    For imaging, the Honor 8C flaunts a dual-camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth sensing in the portrait mode. There is AI scene recognition that identifies over 500 scenes across 22 categories. At the front, this device sports an 8MP selfie camera with AI beautify feature.

    There are dedicated dual SIM card slots and dual 4G VoLTE support. The smartphone comes with other connectivity aspects including Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi and GPS. A 4000mAh battery powers the smartphone assuring nearly two days of battery life. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.2 out of the box.

     

    Competition with other devices

    When it comes to the competition with the other smartphones, the Honor 8C will be a direct rival to the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max M1 and a few other devices in the similar price bracket.

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 12:20 [IST]
