ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Honor 8C India launch today at 12 Pm: Watch the live stream here

Honor 8C all set to launch today in India. Here is how you can grab the launch event.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Huawei's sub-brand Honor is expected to launch its Honor 8C smartphone today in India. The smartphone is coming to Indian today, a couple of weeks back the company launched the phone was launched in the Chinese market. The Honor 8C will be exclusively sold on Amazon India, as per Amazon landing page. Honor is holding a launch event in New Delhi at 12 pm IST. If you are interested in the smartphone and want to witness what the company is going to unveil today, then you can grab the live streaming of the launch event here.

     

    The event will be live on Honor's official handle on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Along with the Honor 8C, the company is also expected to launch Honor Band 4, which is a fitness tracker.

    Honor 8C India launch today at 12 Pm: Watch the live stream here

    Honor 8C price in India

    The exact price of the Honor 8C will be unveiled today in the launch event. The company has already launched the phone in China with a price tag of CNY 1,099 (approx Rs 11,200) for the base 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model cost CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 14,200). Looking at the Chinese market price we can expect that the company will launch the phone in India with a price point of Rs 15,000.

    Honor 8C specifications

    As per China launch, the Honor 8C and sports a 6.26-inch HD+ with a resolution of 720x1520 pixels. The screen also carries an aspect ratio of 19:9 and 86.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM.

    Honor 8C India launch today at 12 Pm: Watch the live stream here

     

    On the optical front, it features a dual camera setup on the back with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera for selfie and video call. Honor 8C is fueled by a 4000mAh battery and runs on EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.

    Read More About: honor 8c honor webcast smartphone news
    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 11:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue