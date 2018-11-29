Honor 8C India launch today at 12 Pm: Watch the live stream here

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is expected to launch its Honor 8C smartphone today in India. The smartphone is coming to Indian today, a couple of weeks back the company launched the phone was launched in the Chinese market. The Honor 8C will be exclusively sold on Amazon India, as per Amazon landing page. Honor is holding a launch event in New Delhi at 12 pm IST. If you are interested in the smartphone and want to witness what the company is going to unveil today, then you can grab the live streaming of the launch event here.

The event will be live on Honor's official handle on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Along with the Honor 8C, the company is also expected to launch Honor Band 4, which is a fitness tracker.

Honor 8C price in India

The exact price of the Honor 8C will be unveiled today in the launch event. The company has already launched the phone in China with a price tag of CNY 1,099 (approx Rs 11,200) for the base 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model cost CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 14,200). Looking at the Chinese market price we can expect that the company will launch the phone in India with a price point of Rs 15,000.

Honor 8C specifications

As per China launch, the Honor 8C and sports a 6.26-inch HD+ with a resolution of 720x1520 pixels. The screen also carries an aspect ratio of 19:9 and 86.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM.

On the optical front, it features a dual camera setup on the back with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera for selfie and video call. Honor 8C is fueled by a 4000mAh battery and runs on EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.