HONOR 8x Confirmed To Receive Android Q Update

HONOR, the sub smartphone brand of Huawei has officially confirmed that the HONOR 8x and the HONOR 10 will receive Android Q update, probably based on EMUI 10 skin on top. In a reply to a tweet, the company has officially confirmed that the team has already evaluated the Android Q software for the HONOR 8x and the HONOR 10.

These devices are compatible with Android Q update. However, there is no information on the exact time frame, on when these devices might receive the update. Along with these smartphones, devices like the HONOR View10, HONOR 20, HONOR 20 Lite, and HONOR Play are also expected to receive Android Q update later this year.

Thank you for showing your interest for Android Q. We would like to inform you that our software team has already evaluated and confirmed the compatibility of Android Q upgrade with Honor 8X. — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) July 19, 2019

As of now, the HONOR 8x retails for Rs. 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage in India. Here are the complete specifications of the HONOR 8x.

HONOR 8x Specifications

The HONOR 8x features a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC powers the smartphone with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a microSD card slot. As of now, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI 9.1 skin on top with features like Game Turbo.

The phone has a dual-camera setup with a 20MP primary RGB sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device has a 16MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording and face unlock.

The HONOR 8x is powered by a 3750 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via micro USB port and the device also has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

What Do We Think About This Development

It is good to see that HONOR is planning to release the Android Q update to some of the most popular smartphones. After the trade war between America and China, the company might also be working on a stand-alone OS to compete against Android OS.

