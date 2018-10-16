Honor 8X India launch today: Watch the live stream here

Huawei sub-brand Honor is geared up to launch a new mid-tier smartphone in India today. Well, the company will bring the Honor 8X, the successor to the Honor 7X to the country at an event today. Notably, the 7X is one of the best mid-range smartphones launched in 2017.

The Honor 8X is already available in a few global markets such as China, Russia, Malaysia and the Czech Republic. The device has been announced in three storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM but we are yet to see if all these variants will be launched in India.

Honor 8X live stream

The company will live stream the launch event of the 8X. The launch event will be hosted at 11:30 AM in New Delhi and fans can watch it live from the video below to catch the action live. Also, the social media handles of the brand will have the live updates for its fans.

Expected price in India

Based on its pricing in China, we can expect the Honor 8X to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. And, the teasers from the company have already revealed that it will be exclusive to Amazon India. If this pricing turns to be authentic, then we can expect the device to be a direct rival to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Realme 2 Pro and other mid-range smartphones.

Honor 8X specifications

To refresh on its specifications, this smartphone from the Huawei sub-brand adorns a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 as there is a notch. At its heart, there is a Kirin 710 processor from the company. Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with the company's custom ROM EMUI, this device comes with 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

When it comes to photography, this smartphone flaunts a dual-camera module at its rear with AI capabilities. The camera comprises a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The device is fueled by a 3750mAh battery under its hood, which will keep the lights turned on for over a day.